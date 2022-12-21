Helen M. Siewert, 68, Princeton

April 29, 1954 - December 20, 2022

Helen M. Siewert, age 68 of Princeton, MN, passed away on December 20, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis after a brief battle with ALS. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service on Monday at the church. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Helen Mae was born to Marvin and Rachel (Jacobson) Siewert on April 29, 1954, in Princeton. She grew up on the family farm in Princeton. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1973. Helen then furthered her education at Anoka Vocational School. Later, she worked at K-Bob Café then USDP in Princeton among various other positions, where she met lifelong friends to whom she still wrote letters. Helen loved to socialize and attended every class reunion where she would greet everyone in attendance. She loved being an aunt as she adored her nephew, Andy, niece, Briana, and great-nephews and niece, Leo, Lorelai, and Jack. She also loved being around her extended family, cousins, aunts, and uncles. Helen enjoyed doing word searches, reading, playing cards, latch hooking, attending garage sales, and crafting. She had a vast collection of stuffed animals that she took pride in. Helen was known for her intelligence and great memory, often being the family information resource. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Helen is survived by brother, Kenneth Siewert; sister, Janet (Scott) Angstman; nephew, Andrew (Lorna) Angstman; niece, Briana Angstman; great-nephew and nieces, Leo, Lorelai, and Jack Angstman; and many, many cousins and extended family as well as dear friends, Minnie and Geri Ann.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Helen’s family would like to send a special thank you to the University of Minnesota staff, the ALS Association, and to all family who visited her.