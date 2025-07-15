June 20, 1942 - July 10, 2025

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 18, 2025 at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in St. Augusta for Helen Lass, 83, who passed away peacefully on July 10th at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, with her children by her side. Visitation will be from 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM Friday at the church. Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Helen was born June 20, 1942 to Leonard and Hildegard (Shulte) Sadlowsky in Avon, MN. She married Ben Lass on February 13, 1998, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN.

Helen enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved being outdoors in the sun and often spent time at the beach in Avon. She was a Red Hats Society Member as well as a member of the Pantowners Antique Car Club. Helen and Ben had fun driving her 1970 Monte Carlo in parades and she always looked forward to spending time with friends on the Pantown Antique Car Tour twice a year. Helen worked at Stearns County Social Services for 23 years and had many friends there.

Helen will be greatly missed and remembered for her deep devotion to being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She touched the lives of everyone she met.

Helen is survived by her children, Tom (Sue) Martins of Avon, MN, Patti Lauermann of Gypsum, KS, Brian (Stacey) Martins of Cape Coral, FL; stepchildren, Brenda (Mike) Greeley of Avon, MN, Bonnie (Wayne) Laudenbach of St. Cloud, MN, Amy (Brad) Kuechle of Watkins, MN and Chad (Jana) of Ontario, CA. Siblings include, Viola (Ed) Defourneaux of Charleston, NC, Dorothy Tomsche of Sauk Centre, MN and Agnes Thyen of Hastings, MN. Helen is also survived by nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband Ben Lass, daughter Jane Martins, son-in-law Bob Lauermann, stepdaughter Stacy Hagemeister, brothers-in-law Bob Tomsche and Roger Thyen.

Though you are gone, your love remains with us, we will think of you on every sunny summer day.