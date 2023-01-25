Helen Larson, 88, Little Falls

June 17, 1934 - January 24, 2023

Helen Larson, 88 year old resident of Little Falls, died Tuesday, January 24 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 27 at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church Belle Prairie with Father Ben Kociemba officiating.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday at the church. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

A full and complete notice will follow.