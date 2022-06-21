Helen J. Stark, 97, Princeton

June 28, 1924 - June 19, 2022

Helen J. Stark, age 97 of Princeton, MN, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton. She was born to Arthur and Amanda (Olson) Nordin on June 28, 1924, on a farm near Grasston. Helen graduated from high school and started working at Honeywell, Inc. as a glass blower. She married Glen Wesley Stark on June 3, 1944, at the Brunswick Immanuel Church Parsonage. They started their family and shared 69 years of marriage. Helen began working at the Ben Franklin Store in Princeton for the Christmas season in 1956 and retired in 1988. She was referred to by many as the “dime store lady.” Helen was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton and the VFW Auxiliary. She volunteered many hours throughout the years at her church, with the auxiliary, and at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Helen and Glen enjoyed spending time with family at their lake home on Mille Lacs Lake and had many good years of fishing and playing 500. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, fishing, winters in Arizona, watching the Vikings, and especially watching the Twins.

Helen is survived by her children, Carol Buckman of Surprise, AZ and Douglas (Ruth Faanes) Stark of Fifty Lakes; brother, Roger (Betty) Nordin of Sun Lakes, AZ; brother-in-law, Ervin (Joan Merrill) Stark of Seminole, FL; sister-in-law, Marian Stark of Mora; grandchildren, Andrea (Daniel) Weber, Joanna (Jeremy) Clark, Jennifer (Ryan) Parker, Dana (David) Briese, Casey (Jenna) Stark, and Byron Stark; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen in 2014; and siblings, Virl Nordin, Kermit Nordin, Della Oliver, Jerry Dana, Shirley Braa, Raymond Nordin, and Kathy Cimbura.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton.