Helen Durant, 56, Princeton

November 3, 1963 - January 12, 2020

Helen Durant passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital, at the age of 56. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton, MN, with visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingman Funeral Home, Princeton.

Helen Stella Ringrose Snow Durant was born on November 3, 1963, in The Pas, Canada. She was adopted by parents Marvin and Anna Snow. Helen graduated from Princeton High School and then went on to receive her cosmetology license. She was a hairdresser for many years and enjoyed making her clients smile. She was married to the love of her life, Darwin “Dar” Durant, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton, and together they raised their beloved son, Jesse. Helen was the most selfless person you would ever meet. She was passionate, kind, and had an infectious laugh. She loved cooking and baking and would always try out new recipes on her family. Helen was truly compassionate and generous and will be remembered for being an outstanding wife, mother, sister, and friend to everyone who knew her.

Helen is survived by her son, Jesse (Erin Hicks) Durant of Zimmerman; siblings, David (Carol), Don (Rhonda), Dennis (Lois), Daryl (Marie), Marina, and Teresa; brother-in-law, Darrell Durant; father-in-law, Everett Durant; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dar; and mother-in-law, Lael Wiegle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.