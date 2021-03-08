Helen Ann Revier, 80, Waite Park

August 22, 1940 - March 8, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Helen Ann Revier, age 80 of Waite Park, MN. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will be the celebrant. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Helen was born on August 22, 1940, at Stewart, MN, the daughter of Oscar and Helen (Heyen) Mayer. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, MN. She graduated from Stewart High School in class of 1958. She then went to work for McCarthy Brothers in Minneapolis, MN and later at Fingerhut in Gaylord, MN. She was united in marriage to Charles Lewis Revier on April 8th, 1961 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, MN. Three children were born to this union. She then lived as a Navy wife when Charles was serving in the Navy until June 16, 1976. During that time, they lived in Virginia Beach, VA, Mountain View, CA and Lemoore, CA.

They then moved to Waite Park, MN where they made their home and raised their children. Helen also worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud retiring in 2002 as a Supervisor. Since retirement, they have continued to live in Waite Park. She stayed active through the many things she volunteered at including: St. Joseph’s Church, Parish Fall Festival, Communion to nursing homes and shut-ins, Catholic Charities Food Shelf, funeral luncheon’s, and VA Hospital.

Faith and family meant everything to her. She enjoyed traveling, spending time at the cabin, music and being a big cheer leader for her children and grandchildren not missing any of their activities.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by, one granddaughter Kayleigh Revier; one sister, Corrine Grande, and one brother, Donovan Mayer.

She is survived by; her husband of 59 years, Charles of Waite Park, her children, Doug (Carol) Revier of Sartell, MN, Darren (Barb) Revier of St. Augusta, MN, and Pam (Barry) Larson of Waite Park; 6 grandchildren, Kevin Revier and Amy (Ben) Bonnema, Jordan (Chrissy), Rachel, and Josh Revier, and Jack Larson; one sister, Bev Schatz of Glencoe, MN; two brothers, Jim (Jeanette) Mayer and Greg (Julene) Mayer both of St. Cloud, and one sister-in-law Deb Mayer of Eden Valley, MN; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorials are preferred to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, MN.