Heavy Rain Then Heavy Snow for Some Minnesotans

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The slow-moving frontal system moving across the Upper Midwest Wednesday through Friday will produce widespread rain over Minnesota and Wisconsin, including over an inch for the northern 2/3 of Minnesota and the northern half of Wisconsin.

Little to none of this precipitation will come as snow for central-southern Minnesota and nearly all of Wisconsin, though northwestern Minnesota will receive heavy snowfall.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far western Minnesota Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Also, a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for northwestern Minnesota from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

A potent well-organized storm system will bring multiple rounds of precipitation, including periods of light to moderate rainfall, plus a noticeable drop in temperatures to the region tonight through Friday.

St. Cloud officially had .42 of an inch of rain on Tuesday.

Dry and much colder weather conditions are then expected over the weekend.