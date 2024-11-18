Heavy Rain, Light Snow, Strong Winds This Week in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Rain will move in from south to north Monday afternoon and last into Tuesday morning.
1-1.5" of rain is expected for much of the area.
St. Cloud has had a total of 1.95 inches of rain so far this fall. We are 4.54 inches of rain below normal since September 1st.
Colder air arrives Tuesday night, which will then cause light snow to spread west to east into Wednesday.
An inch or two of snow is possible in western Minnesota with little to no accumulations expected elsewhere.
St. Cloud has had 2.5 inches of snow so far this fall. That fell on Halloween. We are 1.8 inches of snow below normal so far this season.
Winds gusting between 20 miles an hour and 30 miles an hour are expected Monday through Thursday.
High temperatures in St. Cloud will only be in the mid-30s starting Wednesday and lasting at least through the weekend. The normal high for this time of the year is 38 degrees, so we'll be at or slightly below normal temperature.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Open for Holiday Tours
- Caribbean Grocery Store Opens on St. Cloud's East End
- St. Cloud Still Looking for Reimbursement for Trump Rally
- East End Teen Center Looking For New Home
- Clara's House Celebrates 20 Years, Expansion Plans
QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz