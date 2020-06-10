Heavy Rain in Southeastern Minnesota

UNDATED -- While the rain pretty much missed us here in Central Minnesota on Tuesday, there was quite a bit of rain in southeastern Minnesota, parts of Iowa and in western Wisconsin.

Some of the top rain totals in Minnesota on Tuesday:

Lanesboro in Fillmore County -- 4.54 inches

Austin in Mower County -- 3.22 inches

Houston in Houston County -- 3.11 inches

Dakota in Winona County -- 2.90 inches

Wabasha in Wabasha County -- 2.59 inches

Elgin in Olmsted County -- 2.56 inches

Some of the top rain totals in Iowa on Tuesday:

Bluffton in Winneshiek County -- 3.21 inches

Ionia in Chicksaw County -- 2.89 inches

Some of the top rain totals in Wisconsin on Tuesday:

Lublin in Taylor County -- 3.33 inches

Frenchville in Trempealeau County -- 2.98 inches

Genoa Dam in Vernon County -- 2.83 inches

Drier weather across the region is expected for Wednesday.

Gusty winds and heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal left thousands without power in Wisconsin, brought down trees and caused some localized flooding.

We Energies was working to restore service to some 13,500 customers, mainly in southeastern Wisconsin. In western Wisconsin, the heavy rain washed out portions of some roads in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties and caused minor flooding.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal have moved across parts of the Midwest after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and bringing gusty winds. Heavy rain hit Missouri on Tuesday morning and swept across Illinois, battering Chicago with high winds that downed trees and knocked out electricity to close to 20,000 customers of Commonwealth Edison.

Cristobal weakened into a depression early Monday after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast.