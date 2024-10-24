Heavily Intoxicated Man Accused of Burglarizing Waite Park Home

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man faces a felony burglary charge after allegedly breaking into an occupied home Monday morning.

Waite Park Police were called to a home on Highway 23 at around 11:50 a.m. for a burglary in progress.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the homeowner said he was working from home and was in a meeting when he heard a noise. He walked into the kitchen, saw a window open, the screen missing, and a backpack next to the window.

Records show the homeowner then walked through the house and into the attached garage where he saw a man smoking a cigarette. The homeowner quickly locked the door and called police.

While he was on the phone, the homeowner said he saw the same man exit the garage carrying a pack of Smirnoff Ice that had been in the home's refrigerator.

An officer arrived and found the suspect behind the house carrying the package of alcohol. Another officer then discovered a broken window in the garage.

The man was identified as 33-year-old Alexander Gaebel. A preliminary breath test indicated a blood-alcohol level of 0.30, nearly four times the legal limit to drive.

According to the charges, Gaebel admitted to breaking the garage window the previous night so he could sleep inside. Police say he also admitted the backpack was his and they found a bottle of Fireball whisky on him that belonged to the homeowners.

Gaebel is charged with one count of 1st-degree felony burglary of an occupied dwelling.

