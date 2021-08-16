Heather Christine Hennek, 38, St. Joseph

September 6, 1982 – August 3, 2021

Heather Christine Hennek, 38 years old resident of St. Joseph, MN passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She was born September 6, 1982 to Kathyrn (Schlag) Hennek of Bowlus and Gerald Hennek of Bowlus. She was a 2001 graduate of Upsala High School and a 2012 graduate of Rasmussen University in St. Cloud. She is survived by Kathyrn (Schlag) Hennek, Gerald Hennek and sibling Sarah (David) Kiffmeyer.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Theodore and Frances Hennek and Clarence Schlag.

Visitation will be at St. Mary’s Church in Upsala, MN on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00PM parish prayers at 7:30PM. Burial will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Edwards Parish Cemetery in Elmdale, MN.