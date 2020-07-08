Heat Advisory Then Chance for Strong Storms

UNDATED -- Heat Indices will approach 100-105 in the metro Wednesday, with an excessive heat warning for the metro and a heat advisory for the surrounding areas.

The Heat Advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

National Weather Service

Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday as a front passes.

Severe storms are possible, primarily Wednesday afternoon into the evening, with the primary risks being gusty winds and large hail.