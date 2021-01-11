Health Matters; Eye Care with Dr. Sally [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Dr. Sally Jackula from Iris Vision Care. We discussed many forms of eye issues which include near and farsightedness, cataracts, macular degeneration, and dry eyes. Dr. Sally explained that all of us (if we live long enough) will have cataracts and will need surgery. She says men are more likely to put off coming in for a eye checkup. Jackula says she has seen many cases where men have come in after being prompted by their wife. She has never seen a case where a man has made an appointment for their wife. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Dr. Sally says most people experience their first changes in eye sight at the age of 42. The changes in people's eyes typically continue for approximately 20 years until the lens stabilizes. She says prescriptions often change during the 20 year period from 42 years of age to 62. She says hereditary plays a role in a person's need for glasses as does how often people spend time in front of screens. She says children can really improve their vision outcomes by spending less time in front of screens and more time outside.

