Healing Therapists, Psychics in Downtown St. Cloud Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- An event that is out of this world will be held this weekend at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud. The "Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair" is on Saturday.

Spokeswoman Tami Flach says they have 30 vendors for you to check out.

In one room we have the vendors and in a separate room, we have free lectures going on. We want people to start learning. I will be speaking about past lives and how they can affect you. Everybody is intuitive and psychic, we all have that sixth sense, we just don't listen to it.

Flach also says...

We have people taking aura photos. Do you want to see the color of your aura? When you walk out, you know how you just don't like somebody, well your aura actually has a feel and a color. And then we've got palm readers, amazing what the lines in your hand will say, it will blow your mind.

If you go, you can get a tarot card reading, master your personal energy, and learn about essential oils.

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and it costs $5 to get in.