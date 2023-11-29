Head to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for a Fun Holiday Market

I love stuff like this. I feel like it's kind of like watching a Hallmark movie with all of the vendors all over the place where you can pick up some unique, fun and different types of gifts for your friends and family for the holidays. These are usually things that you don't generally find at big box stores and other retail spaces around the area.

This is the Holiday Market which will be held at the Palace Theatre on December 9-10 that is next weekend, and also at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on December 16 -17.

If you have the time, and would like to do something a little different this holiday season, this might be two events that you can check out.

According to Bring Me the News, there will be about 50 vendors at the Palace Theatre event. The event at the fairgrounds will be a bit larger with approximately 70 vendors. Plus, if you would like, there will be some refreshments including some cocktails at each event.

These two holiday markets are brought to you by Homespun Events.

Now, time to plan your trip over the two weekends in December.

