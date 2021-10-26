Hazel E. Vandenberg, 84, Foley

January 2, 1937 - October 20, 2021

Hazel E. Vandenberg, age 84, of Foley, passed away on October 20, 2021 at The Gardens at Foley. Memorial Gathering will take place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Service with dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Hazel E. Vandenberg was born January 2, 1937 in Milaca, MN to Milton and Lillian (Kemis) Schendel. She married Joel Vandenberg in 1963 in Milaca. She lived in Mpls. and Massachusetts before moving back to the Foley area. She was a homemaker and mother and was employed for 18 years with Northwest Bank in Mpls. She loved baking, gardening, cooking, arts and crafts, drawing, fishing and helping others.

Hazel is survived by her children, Jeff Vandenberg, Debra (Mitch) Mather; grandchildren, Aiden Vandenberg, Christopher Mather, Shawn Mather; sisters, Marie (Bob) Larsen, Mona (Frank) Ketzeback and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Craig Vandenberg; grandsons, Mark Vandenberg, Matthew Vandenberg; siblings, Gwen Vaillancourt, Dorothy Schendel, Clifford Schendel, Gordon Schendel, Howard Schendel, Robert Schendel, Richard Schendel and Roger Schendel.