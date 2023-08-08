Hayden W. Edstrom, 19, Sauk Rapids

April 15, 2004 - August 4, 2023

Hayden Walter Edstrom, born on April 15, 2004, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, left this world tragically on August 4, 2023, in a car accident. He was a bright light in the lives of all who knew him and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Hayden was raised by his loving mother, Holly Pilarski (Edstrom), and Larry Pilarski. Together, they nurtured him in Upsala, Minnesota, where he thrived in high-school basketball. An exceptional athlete, Hayden's passion for sports extended to cheering on and supporting his younger siblings in all of their activities. His infectious laugh, generous heart, and magnetic personality attracted children and adults alike, creating a lasting impression on all who crossed his path.

One could always spot Hayden in a crowd by his wild printed shirts, which perfectly matched his vibrant spirit. His ability to bring laughter and charm to any situation made him a joy to be around, sprinkling a trail of smiles wherever he went.

Hayden is survived by his loving mother, Holly Pilarski (Edstrom) of Sauk Rapids, and his father, Larry Pilarski of Upsala. He leaves behind three younger siblings, Samantha, Alexa, and Benett Pilarski, all from Upsala, who he adored and cherished. His grandparents, Todd and Arlene Edstrom of Sauk Rapids and Joan Pilarski of Albany, were significant influences in his life, providing him with love and support. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bill Pilarski.

Funeral services to honor and celebrate Hayden's life will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, followed by burial. The visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church in St. Cloud. All who loved and knew Hayden or the family are welcome to attend.

As we say our final goodbyes to Hayden, we hold dear the memories of laughter, warmth, and love which he shared with everyone around him. He touched the hearts of so many, and his spirit will live on in the hearts of those he left behind. May we find comfort in the beautiful memories we share of him.

Rest in peace, dear Hayden. Your memory will forever be a blessing to us all.

"With tears, we cry each day, in angel's arms, you were carried away. Our memories of love and laughter shall not fade, for inside our hearts, you'll always stay."