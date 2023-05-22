Hayat Kairouz Deeb, 79, St. Cloud

March 15, 1944 - May 21, 2023

attachment-Hayat Deeb loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 PM Thursday, May 25, 2023 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Hayat Deeb, 79, of St. Cloud who passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Home in Sauk Rapids. Fr. Tom Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Thursday at the church in St. Cloud.

Hayat was born March 15, 1944 in Beirut, Lebanon, to Mahrous & Howla (Mansour) Kairouz. She married George Deeb on July 14, 1967 in Beirut. George died suddenly on June 4, 1975. In September of 1976 she immigrated to the United States with her family and settled in St. Cloud. She worked as a food director at St. John's Preparatory School for many years until her retirement. She is a member of St. Peter's and St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Hayat was a passionate woman who loved life and lived every day for her family and friends. She is a strong, gentle, caring, loving mother, (teta) grandmother, sister, and friend to so many people she touched over the years. Her home was full of kindness, laughter, warmth, and great stories. Hayat's house was open to everyone and she was always so full of life. Some of Hayat's passions were cooking, gardening, and planting beautiful flowers, which she shared effortlessly with those around her. Her heart was emersed in love for her three beautiful children and five amazing grandchildren. Hayat's legacy will live through each and every one of us, her dear friends and family, who she loved unconditionally. Rest in peace, Teta.

She is survived by her children, Elie (Cheryl Hommerding) Deeb of St. Cloud; Anthony Deeb of San Diego, CA; Lina (Bruce) Frame of Hampstead, NC; grandchildren, Tyler, Lauren, Jake Deeb, Madison, Michael Frame, brothers, Fadl Kairouz of Tucson, AZ; Russ (Najat) Kairouz of Tucson, AZ; Joe Kairouz of Phoenix, AZ.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband George, siblings Akl Kairouz, Sister Monique Kairouz, Saada Kairouz, Madna Kairouz and granddaughter Kaylee Deeb.

We want to send a special thanks to the St. Cloud Hospital, the stroke team and all the medical professionals that cared for and did everything they could for our mother. We also want to send a special thanks to Good Shepherd Nursing Home and skilled nursing as well as St. Croix Hospice for their highest level of commitment, their caring and their true love for our mother throughout this whole process. Thank you.