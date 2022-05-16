Have you Found Your “Cloud 9?” It’s Waiting For You In St. Cloud

WHAT A SWEET SURPRISE

A little trip with my son Tanner in search of an ice cream cone at a location that just happened to be closed led us on a search for something better. I had heard rumors of a healthier but delicious option, and we just happened to be headed in that direction. Cloud 9 Energy Bowls at 326 3rd Street NE in Waite Park.

Photo By Kelly Cordes Photo By Kelly Cordes loading...

HOW IN THE WORLD CAN THIS TASTE SO AMAZING?

I was more than pleasantly surprised. After figuring out that ordering my Basic Beach energy bowl was simpler than I thought, I decided that I needed to check out their smoothies as well. Tanner ordered a Tropical Tornado and I ordered Ocean Avenue.

Photo By Kelly Cordes Photo By Kelly Cordes loading...

HEALTHY INGREDIENTS EQUAL A DELICIOUS SURPRISE

As I waited for my order to be ready, I walked around and enjoyed the shop. There were posters on the walls describing some of the ingredients that Cloud 9 uses in their energy bowls and smoothies, and the healing effects they have. For example, I finally learned how to pronounce Acai (AH-SIGH-EE).

Photo By Kelly Cordes Photo By Kelly Cordes loading...

ACAI BERRIES ARE JUST THE BEGINNING

Acai berries are a lot like grapes and can help boost your energy, aid in weight loss, enhance brain function, and improves skin health.

Photo By Kelly Cordes Photo By Kelly Cordes loading...

SORBET, GRANOLA, FRUITS & SUPERFOODS

All of the bowls are made with natural sorbets, topped with granola, fruits, and other superfoods. Most of the bowls are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and are made mostly with plant-based products.

Tanner was enjoying the large size of the Basic Beach. I had a small. It was so incredibly tasty I absolutely couldn't believe it. I've finally found something that can replace my sweet tooth for doughnuts, cakes, and cookies; plus leave me feeling energized afterward.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

BASIC BEACH MIGHT BE THE ONLY BEACH FOR ME

I want to tell you everything that was in the Basic Beach, but I want you to be pleasantly surprised when you visit Cloud 9 Energy bowls. I would give it a 5 out of 5 stars; The shop was incredibly clean, bright, and welcoming. There was limited staff, but the staff was friendly and helped explain the menu. They also delivered our food with a smile. There were incredible selections and I can't wait to go back.

