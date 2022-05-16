Have you Found Your “Cloud 9?” It’s Waiting For You In St. Cloud
WHAT A SWEET SURPRISE
A little trip with my son Tanner in search of an ice cream cone at a location that just happened to be closed led us on a search for something better. I had heard rumors of a healthier but delicious option, and we just happened to be headed in that direction. Cloud 9 Energy Bowls at 326 3rd Street NE in Waite Park.
HOW IN THE WORLD CAN THIS TASTE SO AMAZING?
I was more than pleasantly surprised. After figuring out that ordering my Basic Beach energy bowl was simpler than I thought, I decided that I needed to check out their smoothies as well. Tanner ordered a Tropical Tornado and I ordered Ocean Avenue.
HEALTHY INGREDIENTS EQUAL A DELICIOUS SURPRISE
As I waited for my order to be ready, I walked around and enjoyed the shop. There were posters on the walls describing some of the ingredients that Cloud 9 uses in their energy bowls and smoothies, and the healing effects they have. For example, I finally learned how to pronounce Acai (AH-SIGH-EE).
ACAI BERRIES ARE JUST THE BEGINNING
Acai berries are a lot like grapes and can help boost your energy, aid in weight loss, enhance brain function, and improves skin health.
SORBET, GRANOLA, FRUITS & SUPERFOODS
All of the bowls are made with natural sorbets, topped with granola, fruits, and other superfoods. Most of the bowls are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and are made mostly with plant-based products.
Tanner was enjoying the large size of the Basic Beach. I had a small. It was so incredibly tasty I absolutely couldn't believe it. I've finally found something that can replace my sweet tooth for doughnuts, cakes, and cookies; plus leave me feeling energized afterward.
BASIC BEACH MIGHT BE THE ONLY BEACH FOR ME
I want to tell you everything that was in the Basic Beach, but I want you to be pleasantly surprised when you visit Cloud 9 Energy bowls. I would give it a 5 out of 5 stars; The shop was incredibly clean, bright, and welcoming. There was limited staff, but the staff was friendly and helped explain the menu. They also delivered our food with a smile. There were incredible selections and I can't wait to go back.