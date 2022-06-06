Have Dinner at One of the Oldest Places in Minnesota
There are a few historical places in our great state of Minnesota. And most of them are an experience. Some are haunted, so that adds an element of mystery. But this time I'm talking about the Hubbell House which is located in the small town of Mantorville which is in Southern Minnesota near Rochester.
The Hubbell House is one of the oldest restaurants in Minnesota.
Originally built in 1854, John Hubbell constructed the first Hubbell House, four years before Minnesota was admitted as the 32nd state. Just a few years later, it was rebuilt as the three-story building that still stands today.
As you drive along Hwy 52, heading towards Rochester, you will see billboards for the Hubbell House. It's definitely worth the small detour to have a meal. Plus, you will see some other famous people who have made the stop there as well. Their website names famous people who have been there:
President Dwight D. Eisenhower, First Lady-Lady Bird Johnson, Minnesota Twins players – Kent Hrbek & Harmon Killebrew, Mickey Mantle, actors – Roy Rogers, Fred McMurray, James Whitmore, Danny Kaye, Bruce Dern and many more. The entire Minnesota Vikings Football Team came three times in the 1990s.
While you are at Hubbell House, you can pass the time (other than eating) with a lot of the history of the building that is displayed on the walls. All sorts of documents, letters and memorabilia.
If you are interested in some of the other historic restaurants around Minnesota, you can get the list here, and start your Minnesota history lesson, one restaurant at a time.
