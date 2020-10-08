Harvey T. Orndorff, Jr., 92, Sartell

April 30, 1928 - October 5, 2020

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Harvey T. Orndorff, Jr., age 92, who passed away Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required of those who attend.

Harvey was born April 30, 1928 in Fergus Falls to Harvey T. & Florence (Anderson) Orndorff, Sr. He was the eighth generation of a family that arrived from Germany in 1741, before our country was even a nation! Harvey was very proud and certain that those before him worked hard to build our great country. He married Frances E. Morken on August 15, 1948 at Grace Methodist Church in Fergus Falls. Harvey entered the banking business in 1947 working into Senior Officer positions for various banks in four states and became very successful in his career. His final banking career position was in the early nineties with the Resolution Trust Corporation where he managed the closings and sales of numerous Savings and Loan institutions. He was very proud of the work he did to help right-the-ship.

No matter where his family was living, he remained an active member in the Methodist Church where he ushered and participated in the choir. Harvey was also active in Banking Associations, Chambers of Commerce, Rotary, Kiwanis, Optimists, and Masonic Order.

One of the proudest moments of Harvey’s life was in 1960, at the age of 32, he drove one of only two cars in the procession, carrying MN Senator Hubert Humphrey and then Governor Orville Freeman in President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s visit to Red Wing, MN.

In his leisure time, Harvey enjoyed trains and was a huge “train nut” as we called him. He was a model railroader and railroad magazine enthusiast. He and family also enjoyed decades going to the larger family cottage on Otter Tail Lake. The lake being a special boyhood place for him.

Most importantly, Harvey was extremely proud of his family and all the accomplishments throughout their lives. He was a wonderful husband, dad, grandpa, great and great, great grandpa. Harvey was very family oriented and loved visiting with others. He was never short on conversation. He will especially be remembered for singing to every family member his very special “Happy Birthday” greeting.

Harvey is survived by his daughter and sons, Gina Apt of Ft. Collins, CO, Paul (Jane) of St. Cloud, Kirk (Brenda) of Loveland, CO, and Pete (Wendy) of Perham; 17 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Frances; daughter, Claudia; sister, Evelyn Stoppel; and granddaughter, Kelly Orndorff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.