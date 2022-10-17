Harvey James Woods, 89, Albany

June 22, 1933 – October 11, 2022

Harvey James Woods, age 89 of Albany: Beloved Husband, Dad, Stepdad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Friend.

Harvey was born on June 22, 1933. Harvey attended Cathedral High School in St. Cloud and later he earned his GED in 1951. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1950, and was discharged 1954. Worked at Bernick Bottling Company in St. Cloud from 1948-1949. He worked at Northern States Power Company (NSP) from 1956-1991 primarily in the natural gas industry. He was located at the Wescott Plant in Inver Grove Heights for the later years. Harvey was a member of the American Legion: 1954 – present, and the Eagles #622 for 25 plus years. Harvey enjoyed fishing, playing cards, auto club, camping, being a Fix-it Man and was a server at “Bologna Wednesday” in Marty, MN. Harvey was a thoughtful, compassionate, and loving man that will be missed immensely by his family and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Rose Mary Woods (Evens), parents Gene & Dorothy Woods, brother William (Bill) Woods, sister Joelle (Joey) Lindberg, son-in-law Jerry Jansen. Survived by wife, Audrey Feddema Woods, children: Kim Jansen of Woodbury, Kelly (Tracy) of Chanhassen, Gary (Vicki) of Kimball, Nancy (Rick) Hatfield of Eagan, and Kathy Woods of Woodbury, Stepchildren: Cindy (Don) Kunkel of St. Cloud, Tim (Shelley) Feddema of St. Cloud, Julie (Greg) Zniewski of Benson, Jeff (Cari) Feddema of St. Cloud, Sue Feldhege of Cold Spring, and Kathy (Terry) Ergen of Mora. Twenty-two grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations requested to the American Cancer Society, Multiple Sclerosis Society or Muscular Dystrophy Association.