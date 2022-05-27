Harvey E. Sisk, 81, St. Cloud

January 4, 1941 - May 25, 2022

attachment-Harvey Sisk loading...

A Celebration of Life will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Harvey E. Sisk, age 81, who passed away Wednesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Harvey was born January 4, 1941 in Asheville, NC to Dr. Harvey & Eileen (Holland) Sisk. He lived in the St. Cloud area most of his life and he married Mary Rolfzen on September 12, 1961 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Harvey worked as a Graphic Designer for Herberger’s, St. Cloud Times, Vokmuth Printing, and PMS Printing. He enjoyed golf, photography, and loved nature and animals especially cats. Harvey was kind, personal, strong-willed, and had many friends. He was most proud of his family.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Mary of St. Cloud; daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Rohland of Sauk Rapids; and niece, Amelia Sonneberg of Milwaukee, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian; daughter, Briana; and siblings, Harriet, Joe, Eileen, and James Sisk.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Lisa Pohlkamp for all her love and wonderful care given to Harvey.