Harvest of Horror Celebrates 10th Season of Frights

ST. AUGUSTA -- The creatures of the night are back lurking in St. Augusta this weekend. Harvest of Horror opens Friday, bringing a haunting good time for families.

Jason Stock has been putting on this Halloween themed event for the last ten years. He says they start planning for the event in February and this year added several new attractions.

When early April and May come we start putting it up, and it gets to this point we are ready for the season. This year we not only changed up the existing haunt, we added a tremendous amount as well.

The frights being with a tractor ride through the corn maze, a walk through the woods, a haunted house tour and a few surprises along the way.

Stock says they've taken some extra precautions to help guests feel safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

We have plaques on the ground keeping you six feet apart, our trolley is spread out a lot more then in the past. We even purchases a radio transmitter that gives people instructions from their car on what we did and the new expectations we have before they come down.

Stock says they are also hoping guests take advantage of their earlier weekends, as well as a few Thursdays, to help spread out the crowds.

Harvest of Horror partners with a local non-profit and has raised almost $100,000 over the last ten years.

The event runs every Friday and Saturday, along with two Thursday night's, throughout October starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person or $35 for a fastpass.