Harry N. Rhodes, 93, Waite Park

October 28, 1931 - February 14, 2025

Harry Neil Rhodes, age 93, Waite Park, MN, died Friday, February 14, 2025, at Benedictine Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.

Harry was born October 28, 1931 in Johnsonburg, PA to Harry E. and Mary (Irwin) Rhodes. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After being discharged from the Navy, Harry used his GI Bill to attend Dunwoody Institute and established a machine shop called Superior Manufacturing. He was very entrepreneurial and also went on to own “Pic A Pop”.

On January 1, 1999, Harry married Sharon Malmanger in Las Vegas, NV. He was a member of St. Cloud Church of Christ. Harry was former president of the St. Louis Park Rotary and Ullr Ski club. He enjoyed fishing, roller skating, his John Deere lawn mower, ballroom dancing, traveling and spending time at the cabin on Ten Mile Lake in Hackensack. Harry will be remembered as a generous, kind, and caring man of faith who was devoted to his family and hosted many happy gatherings.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Rhodes of Waite Park, MN; son, Michael (Karen) Rhodes of Titusville, FL; daughters, Lynn (Kenneth) Rhodes-Young of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Lisa of Mendota Heights, MN; Julie (Robin) Rhodes-Berg of Chanhassen, MN; step son, David (Shanna) Richter of St. Cloud, MN; step daughter, Vicki Richter of Waite Park, MN; three grandchildren, John and Andrew Rhodes and Nick Kennedy; four step grandchildren, Nic (Lex) Bergman, Andrew Benson, Cameron Richter and Brittany (Joe) Rowan; and great grandchildren, Alexis Kennedy, and Vanessa, Vincent, and Vivian Rowan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 brothers; 3 sisters; and grandson, Cody.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the charity of the donor’s choice.