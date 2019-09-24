Harry A. Weber, 91, Richmond

March 1, 1928 - September 22, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Harry A. Weber, age 91 of Richmond who passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Richmond. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley on Thursday, September 26, 2019 and also one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday morning. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Harry A. Weber was born on March 1, 1928 in Ada, MN to George and Anna (Court) Weber. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and was stationed overseas during the Korean Conflict. He married Sylvia Lang on August 21, 1958 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Harry worked 43 years at Electrolux in St. Cloud. He was a member of the Eden Valley American Legion Post 381, St. Cloud Loyal Order of Moose 1400, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 of St. Cloud and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 623. Harry was an active man, he liked restoring old tractors, hunting, fishing, bowling, spending time at the lake and traveling. He played cards and Bingo and went to the casino on “business trips”. Harry’s favorite sports team was the Minnesota Twins and he enjoyed watching them play. Harry was gentle, kind and always willing to help others. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids.

Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Sylvia of Richmond; children, Steve (Luan) Weber of Cold Spring, Brenda (Scott) Schoenecker of Richmond, Cathy (Jack) Stang of Richmond, Becky (Jesse) DeMars of Monticello; siblings, Ervin Schneider, Eddie (Doris) Schneider, Delphine (Marlin) Ness, Dorothy Porwoll, Jenny Schepers, Alice Schneider, Ron (Barb) Schneider, Alvin (Kim) Schneider; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Al, John, Roman and Leo Weber, Clara Arnold, Regina Eggen, Helen Krueger, Lucille Fuchs, Lorraine Nieters and Richard Schneider.

A special thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud V.A., building 50, first floor for their kindness and wonderful care that was given to Harry.