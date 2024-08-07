Harris introduces new running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kamala Harris has introduced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the nation as “the vice president America deserves” at a raucous rally in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania.
Harris selected Walz as her No. 2 against the Republican ticket of Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance just hours earlier Tuesday.
She says Walz is the "kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big."
For his part, Walz revved up the crowd for the rigorous campaign to come, saying, “We've got 91 days” and “We'll sleep when we're dead.”
Farm groups are reacting to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz being selected as the Democratic vice-presidential nominee.
At Farmfest near Redwood Falls, Minnesota Farmers Union government relations director Stu Lourey says the Walz selection is good news for agriculture.
Good news for agriculture right? I mean that is the depth of knowledge, experience, and relationships on the ticket that agriculture holds, Minnesota holds. And that's going to serve Minnesota Farmers Union well, it's going to serve farmers well
Lourey adds:
I am not a presidential historian by far but when is the last time we've had someone on the ticket who served on the House Ag Committee who negotiated Farm Bills -- unquestionably gonna be good for us
Republican Senator Jeff Howe of Rockville released a statement in response to the Walz announcement.
“Tim Walz has been an embarrassment to Minnesota and his country. He has an entire laundry list of failures that have been swept under the rug by today’s news. Not only was he responsible for the mismanagement of our state’s budget by spending through the entirety of our $19-billion surplus, but his administration also allowed over $1 billion in waste, fraud, and abuse to take place in Minnesota without holding anyone accountable. It is a frightful proposition to think that he could be part of running our country. He has also been instrumental in pushing extreme positions such as women’s period products in boys’ bathrooms; constitutional rights violations; open borders; and driver’s licenses, free college, and healthcare for those here illegally - all while working families struggle to make ends meet.