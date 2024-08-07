Harris introduces new running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kamala Harris has introduced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the nation as “the vice president America deserves” at a raucous rally in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Harris selected Walz as her No. 2 against the Republican ticket of Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance just hours earlier Tuesday.

She says Walz is the "kind of person who makes people feel like they belong and then inspires them to dream big."

For his part, Walz revved up the crowd for the rigorous campaign to come, saying, “We've got 91 days” and “We'll sleep when we're dead.”

Farm groups are reacting to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz being selected as the Democratic vice-presidential nominee.

At Farmfest near Redwood Falls, Minnesota Farmers Union government relations director Stu Lourey says the Walz selection is good news for agriculture.

Good news for agriculture right? I mean that is the depth of knowledge, experience, and relationships on the ticket that agriculture holds, Minnesota holds. And that's going to serve Minnesota Farmers Union well, it's going to serve farmers well

Lourey adds:

I am not a presidential historian by far but when is the last time we've had someone on the ticket who served on the House Ag Committee who negotiated Farm Bills -- unquestionably gonna be good for us

Republican Senator Jeff Howe of Rockville released a statement in response to the Walz announcement.