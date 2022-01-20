Harriet M. Shaw, 93, St. Cloud

June 1, 1928 - January 18, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Harriet M. Shaw, age 93, of St. Cloud. Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass on Monday at the church.

Harriet was born June 1, 1928 in St. Cloud to Michael and Monica (Thielen) Schneider. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1946. She married Judson Shaw on May 30, 1950 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Daughters of Isabella and VFW 428 Auxiliary.

Harriet will be remembered for her love of fishing and being at the lake. She spent countless hours listening to or watching sports and was especially committed to the Twins and the Vikings. She enjoyed singing and was part of the Sweet Adeline Chorus and several quartets. She looked forward to traveling south in the winter and took pleasure in crafting bird houses using gourds. Harriet most enjoyed spending time with her family.

Harriet is survived by her children Gordon of Waite Park, Lori (William) Coughlin of Venice, FL and Kriste (Robert) Maus of Monticello, 4 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 15 step great grandchildren and sisters Doloris Posch, Joan Roda and Patricia (Mark) Latzka all of St. Cloud.

Harriet is preceded in death by her parents, husband Judson, and sister Anna Mae Kampa.

A special thank you to the staff at Cherrywood Advanced Living for making Harriet feel at home and to Great Steps Orthotics and Prosthetics for their many years of caring service.

Masks are required in the church.