Harold “Harry” Kuechle, 72, Cold Spring

November 9, 1949 - October 24, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be from 12:00 Noon – 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at The Olde Coliseum in Richmond, MN for Harold Kuechle, age 72, who died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Harold was born in St. Cloud, MN to Alois and Teresa (Blasius) Kuechle. He graduated from St. Boniface High School. Harry married Kathleen Schiemann May 8, 1976, in St. Anthony’s Church in St. Cloud, MN.

Harry served in the Army Reserves and was the owner of Midway Autobody. He was an honest and sincere person who loved to laugh and was a devoted family man.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; his children, Shannon (Brian), Amy (Cory), Shawn (Haley); granddaughters, Jordyn and Kayla; siblings, Valerian (Carolyn), Victoria (Henry) Kohorst, Beatrice (Bernard) Imholte, Kevin (Marge), Michael (Shirley).

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Dolores and Lee Schiemann; siblings, Patricia Kuechle; Roger Kuechle; sister-in-law, Pat Baird.