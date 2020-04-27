Harold (Hal) Joseph Roske, 90, Collegeville

August 22, 1929 - April 26, 2020

Harold (Hal) Joseph Roske, age 90, passed away from natural causes at his home in Collegeville, surrounded by his family, on April 26, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Hal was born in Collegeville (Flynntown) on August 22, 1929 to Martha Rose (Hentges) and Joseph Benedict Roske. He attended St. John the Baptist Grade School, St. John’s Preparatory School, and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School. He married Dorothy Theresa Rennie of St. Joseph on June 28, 1951; they would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in two months.

Hal served stateside in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952. He was employed at St. John’s Abbey and University for 44 years, including many years as head of the electric shop. He loved playing Legion, Army, amateur and semi-pro baseball from 1945 to 1955. He served as Boy Scout Master of Troop 84 from 1956-67, as a youth hockey coach for several years, and was a member of American Legion Post 328 in St. Joseph for the last 29 years. Hal was a life-long and very active member of St. John the Baptist parish, having served as altar boy, sacristan, parish council chair, usher, lector, Eucharistic minister and maintenance supervisor.

Hal was an avid fisherman, with “Fishing Fridays” a fixture in recent years at the family cabin on Big Fish Lake. Every grandchild cherishes fishing trips with Hal on Big Fish Lake and being regaled with stories from his past adventures. He loved a good game of racquetball well into his 60s, and spent many a Sunday morning on the golf course with lifelong friends John Krebsbach, Hub Klein and Rudy Gapko. Though humble, his talents were many, and his beautiful and unique pieces of woodworking artistry are treasured by his family and many others.

Loving and kind, Hal was known for his gift of bringing family and friends together and making everyone feel special. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend, neighbor, and mentor, he always had a twinkle in his eye and a ready and warm smile for all. The warmth of his love will surround his family forever.

Hal is survived by his loving wife Dorothy and their six children: Sandy (Don) Kewman, Lincoln, California; Barb (Jim) Wander, Minnetonka; Michael (Peggy Landwehr), Collegeville; Mary (Pat) Holmay, Eagan; Kath (Chris Dallager), Eagan; and Bill (Ila Hoeft), Farmington; grandchildren Mark (Nicole) and Ben (Katlyn) Kewman; Matt (Jill) and Kristin Wander; Michaela (Jameson), Molly, Benedict (Ellory) and J.J. (Anais) Roske; Dan (Dana), Nick (Karen) and Eric Holmay; Jessica (Wilson), Emily and Eli Dallager; and Bryar, Faye and Harrison (Angie) Roske; and nine great-grandchildren: Maggie, MacKenzie, Felix, Isaac, Isabel, Eleanor, Grayson, Connor and Oliver.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Maria, and grandson, Adam.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to St. John’s Abbey, St. John the Baptist Parish in Collegeville, or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.