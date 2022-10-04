Harlan B. Cornell, 65, Cold Spring

August 23, 1956 - July 20, 2022

attachment-Harlan Cornell loading...

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Peace United Methodist Church, Virginia, MN for Harlan Cornell, age 65, who died July 20, 2022 in Bloomington, MN. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Virginia, MN.

There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Harlan was born in Virginia, MN to Kenneth E. and Jeanne A. (Fogal) Cornell. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1975 and went to St. Cloud Technical College for Electronics. He worked several years for Best Buy and Century Link, where he retired.

Harlan loved to play hockey when he was young, was an avid duck hunter and enjoyed tinkering with his Mazda Miata in his spare time. He was a member of the Elks Club.

He is survived by his siblings, Brett (Susan) Cornell, Kathleen (Steven) Kollmann; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Harlan and Maxine Fogal, Adolph and Hilda Cornell; nephew, Kevin Cornell.

The services will be combined with his mother, Jeanne Cornell who died July 14, 2022.