Harel “Jay” Sharp, 54, Cold Spring, formerly of Marseilles, IL

July 23, 1963 – September 8, 2017

Jay grew up in Marseilles, IL, where his parents Harel and Betty (Mathews) Sharp still are today. He attended Bemidji State University, where he met his wife Pamela. They were married on June 29, 1991 in Bagley, MN, and were blessed with 2 beautiful girls. Jay was a devoted husband, father and friend. He was an avid fisherman and sportsman. Jay taught in district 742 since 1998, with most of those years at Tech High School as a Life Science and Biology teacher. He coached multiple sports, mainly at the junior high level, including football, basketball, baseball, golf, and softball.