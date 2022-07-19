Halo! Minnesota Woman Accomplishes This First In The US Navy

MINNESOTA PROUD

Meet Lt. Amanda Lee, F/A-18 Demonstration Pilot, was raised in Mounds View and went to college in Duluth. She also worked for UPS and decided that she wanted to join the Navy.

TRAINING TRAINING AND MORE TRAINING

She then graduated from Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois in 2007 and then became an Aviation Electronics Technician, which led her to be selected for the Seaman to Admiral Commissioning Program.

She then received her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry at Old Dominion University in 2013. She then became a Naval Aviator in 2016, and recently completed her deployment aboard the USS HARRY S. TRUMAN.

THE GLADIATORS

'The Blue Angels' recently selected 6 new officers to join their team for the 2023 season, and Lt. Amanda Lee has been assigned to "The Gladiators" of Strike Fighter Squadron 106.

I didn't realize that "The Blue Angels" are a voluntary group of 17 pilots, and Lt. Amanda Lee still needs to complete a 5-month training program with "The Blue Angels."

Although Lt. Lee is the first female pilot to fly with 'The Blue Angels,' there have been approximately 5500 women that have served 'The Blue Angels in many other ways.

Lt. Lee, along with the other new team members will being their 5-month training in November in Pensacola, Florida, and El Centro, California according to a press release.

