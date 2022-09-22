Gweniejean Koopman, 71, Waite Park

January 11, 1951 - September 21, 2022

Funeral services will 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Gweniejean Koopman, age 71 of Waite Park who passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home. Reverend Bruce Timm and Vicar Luke Otten will officiate. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior the services at the church on Tuesday.

Gwen was born January 11, 1951 in Hutchinson, Minnesota to Wayne and Gloria (Haines) Winkelman. She graduated from Grove City High School in 1969. Gwen married Henry J. Koopman on October 18, 1971 in Watertown, South Dakota. She was a devoted pastor’s wife until the couple retired and settled in Waite Park in 2014. Gwen was loving wife, mother and proud grandmother. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and crafting. Gwen will be remembered as a caring person that would reach out and help anyone in need.

Gwen is survived by her husband, Henry; sons, Chris of Waite Park, Tim (Kimberly) of Sartell and Matt of Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren, Shawn, Cheyanne, Sabrina, Jasmine, Emma, Grayson and Dale; great grandson, Niko; brother, Robert of Belleview; and sister Pennie Glum of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

She was preceded in death parents; brothers, Wayne and Wesley.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to Redeemer Lutheran Church.