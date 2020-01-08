Gunfire Exchanged As Search Warrant is Executed in Dayton

DAYTON (AP) -- Sheriff's officials say there was an exchange of gunfire as police officers executed a search warrant northwest of Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the shooting Tuesday about 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say officers executed the search warrant at a home in Dayton when someone in the residence fired a weapon. One officer returned fire. Two suspects later surrendered and were taken into custody.

No other details were provided about the ongoing investigation.