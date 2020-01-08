Gunfire Exchanged As Search Warrant is Executed in Dayton
DAYTON (AP) -- Sheriff's officials say there was an exchange of gunfire as police officers executed a search warrant northwest of Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says no one was injured in the shooting Tuesday about 4:30 p.m.
Authorities say officers executed the search warrant at a home in Dayton when someone in the residence fired a weapon. One officer returned fire. Two suspects later surrendered and were taken into custody.
No other details were provided about the ongoing investigation.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app