Gummies, Chews Added to MN Medical Cannabis on August 1st

ST. PAUL -- Gummies and chews will be added to Minnesota's medical cannabis program on August 1st.

In preparation for the change, registered patients who are interested in these new products can make an appointment for a consultation with a medical cannabis dispensary pharmacist to get pre-approved to buy gummies and chews.

These medical cannabis gummies and chews are separate from the recently authorized hemp-derived edible cannabinoid products regulated by the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy.

Get our free mobile app

To become a patient in the Medical Cannabis Program, you have to be certified by a doctor for at least one of 17 qualifying medical conditions. The program added dried flower as an option for patients 21 and older back on March 1St.

Home for Sale in St. Cloud Features Pool and Volleyball Court