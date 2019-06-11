Group Offering Free Program for Teen Girls in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Teenage girls in the St. Cloud area can attend a free eight-week course this summer. The Village Family Service Center is hosting Girls 360 starting Wednesday.

The group will help 13 to 17 year old girls by teaching them about healthy eating, drugs and peer pressure, body image and self-esteem, health and unhealthy relationships, and self-care.

The Girls 360 Group will meet at 10:00 a.m. Wednesdays through August 7th at The Village in downtown St. Cloud at 110 6th Avenue South.

Call their offices to sign-up (320) 253-5930.