Grey Face Rescue Would Like to Introduce You to These Furry Faces

THE BIGGEST LOVE OF YOUR LIFE IS WAITING FOR YOU AT GREY FACE

My sweet little Gloria came to me through a wonderful place called Grey Face Rescue & Retirement in St. Cloud, and they have some beautiful, wonderful, healthy senior dogs that have been waiting for a home for WAY TOO LONG!

It breaks my heart when people decide to give up an aging pet. If the shoe were on the other paw, they wouldn't give up on their people.

If you have a home that has love to give as much as you will receive, you have a bunch of beautiful souls to choose from.

WHAT IS GREY FACE RESCUE?

Grey Face Rescue & Retirement will have you fill out a simple application, and then you can either start fostering or be the new family of a wonderful senior pet that will bring you joy and love. Who is saving who? I've had Gloria for over two years now, and she's probably happier and healthier than she's ever been.

Take a look at some of the wonderful animals that are looking for their forever home. If you are a family that needs help supporting your animal, they also have a program that can assist you with basic needs for your pet.

Check out these adorable pets available for adoption now.