Grey Eagle Man Falls Asleep At The Wheel, Crashes Into Ditch

FREEPORT -- A Grey Eagle man was taken to the hospital after falling asleep behind the wheel and crashing in a ditch.

The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Road 167 and Long Lake Road in Millwood Township, near Freeport.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Jon Stone was heading north on County Road 167, when he fell asleep and missed a curve.

The vehicle drove into the ditch, went airborne and hit several trees before coming to a stop.

Stone was taken to Melrose Hospital for treatment.