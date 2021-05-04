Gregory R Johnson, 62, Long Prairie

July 21, 1958 - April 30, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Gregory R Johnson, 62, who passed away on April 30, 2021 at his home in Long Prairie. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Gregory was born on July 21, 1958 to Russell and Jean (Reigstad) Johnson. He grew up and attended school in Atwater, MN. He went on to receive an associate’s degree in computer science from Alexandria Tech. For many years Gregory was a mechanic at various places. He married Terina Plaisted on July 20 1987. Soon after the couple moved to Long Prairie. Greg worked as a welder for Contech Engineered Solutions out of Carlos MN who specialized in building bridges. He did this until two years ago when a disability caused him to stop. Hunting and fishing were some of his favorite activities. He also liked to relax with his Old Mil.

Gregory is survived by his wife, Terina; Step-mother, Janet Johnson; children and step-children, Jessica and Melissa Johnson both of St Cloud, Gwen Spieker and Leigh Smith both of Long Prairie and Brandy Goertz of Melrose; his siblings Terry Johnson of Itasca, Randy Johnson of Montevideo, Rodney (Sarah) Johnson of Atwater, Bradley (Susi) Johnson of Georgia, Jody Johnson of Montivideo, Elkin “Tiger” Reigstad of Granite Falls, Karen (Dennis) Johnson of Randall, Jill Reigstad (Ken Unzen) of Montevideo; step brother John Butler of Lawrence, KA; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jean and Russell Johnson; step-dad Gary Reigstad; parents-in-law Dorothy and Ellwood Plaisted.