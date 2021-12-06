Gregory Lawrence Gerads, 87, Sauk Rapids

June 13, 1934 – December 2, 2021

The Requiem Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM, Monday, December 6, 2021 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gregory Lawrence Gerads, age 87 of Sauk Rapids. Reverend Brandon Haenny will officiate, burial will be in the St. Francis parish cemetery. Gregory died on Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Sunday with a rosary at 7:00 PM, and again after 9:30 Monday, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Gregory Gerads was born June 13, 1934 in St. Francis to Martin and Mary (Roettger) Gerads. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Francis of Assisi Church in St. Francis. He grew up on the family farm near St. Francis. Gregory served in the U.S. Army between 1955 and 1957. After his discharge, he returned to the family farm. He married Dorothea Annette Michel on August 3, 1963, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in St. Francis. They were married for 58 years and blessed with eight children.

Gregory continued to live and work on the family farm for most of his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, farming, fishing, reading, music, and playing 500. His faith and family were the most important things in his life. He loved spending time with his family and friends, attending Mass, and he was devoted to the Holy Rosary. Gregory was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, the Holy Name Society, the Prayer Crusade for Priests, and he was a Third Order Franciscan. After his retirement, he volunteered at many places.

Gregory is survived by his wife, Dorothea and eight children: Ruth (Joe) Bloch, St. Francis; Stephen (Lee Ann) Gerads, Hayden, ID; Jeff (Melissa) Gerads, Little Falls; Sister Mary of Jesus (Beth), Massena, NY; Peter (Becky) Gerads, Albany; Peggy (Darren) McClanahan, Sauk Centre; Karen (Brian) Lillis, St. James, MO; Judy (John) Anderson, Corydon, IN; 54 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters; Teresa Allen, Rochester; Sister Joan Gerads, Little Falls; Veronica Salazar, Sartell and brother, Martin Gerads, New Hope.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Mary Gerads; brothers, Paul Gerads, and Hubert Gerads and sisters, Elinor Gerads, Sister Bertha Gerads, and granddaughter, Beth Gerads.