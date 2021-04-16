Gregory L. Ward, 64, St. Cloud

February 11, 1957 - April 15, 2021

Gregory L. Ward, 64, of St. Cloud, passed away at his home on April, 15, 2021 with his two daughters by his side. He was born on February 11, 1957 to Truly Ward and Marian (Maxwell) Washington in Gary, Indiana. Gregory respected all beliefs and liked to learn of other religions. This was evident in his many friends he made within the Mormon and Jehovah’s Witness Communities. He loved to socialize with all and was an extremely caring person who was a fatherly figure to many of his daughter, Georgia’s friends. Georgia was his person and she loved him dearly. Gregory enjoyed spending time with his two grandchildren, playing chess, reading comic books, watching movies, and could catch fish nobody saw coming. He was a hard worker with a friendly and kind heart who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his children, Georgia (David) Hart, Elizabeth (Anthony) Anderson, and Olivia Ward; grandchildren, Huey Jasper Hart and Lane Burley Anthony Anderson; siblings, Lenise Washington, Michael Washington, Kevin Washington; extended family, Malcom Maxwell, Jesse Ashford, Wyman Ashford; and MANY other friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 3 uncles.