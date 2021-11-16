Gregory “Greg” L. Lind, 61, St. Cloud

June 9, 1960 – November 14, 2021

Gregory “Greg” ”Greg-o” L. Lind, age 61, died on Sunday, November 14, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud.

Greg was born June 9, 1960 in Hibbing, MN to Loren and Karen (Kjera) Lind. He grew up in Babbitt and Cook MN. In 1979 he graduated from Cook High School. Greg lived and worked in Colorado, Baudette MN before moving to St. Cloud where he worked at West Rock for 32 years. He was a member of the Eagles, Moose, and Sons of American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Paulette and daughters, Sara(Chad) and Katie; grandsons, Bryson and Brandyn; Mother Karen Lind, sisters; Robyn(James) Anderson, Kristy(Odean) Zigan; nieces and nephews; Jamie Christiansen, Jesse(Chelsea) Anderson, Brett(Brittany) Anderson, Tiffany, Tyler, and Tanner (Hannah) Bober, Bradley(Kayla), Alex(Katlyn) Bober, Marissa and Matthew Bober.