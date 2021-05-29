Miller Auto Hosting Food Truck Festival

ST. CLOUD -- A variety of food trucks are setting up camp in the Miller Auto Plaza parking lot on Saturday.

The Miller Family Food Truck Festival is kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a day of family fun.

The event features food offerings that include Trickster Tacos, Taqueria los Paisanos, Youniverse Foodie, Steven D’s Food Truck, RM BBQ Beast, Sumo Egg Rolls, and Comfort Smash Foods.

Photo: Andy Mohs, Miller Auto Plaza

In addition, the event has entertainment including live music, bounce houses, a dunk tank, cornhole, axe throwing, face painting, and a clown. The festival runs until 7:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

