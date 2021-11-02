Miller Auto Hosting Annual Toys for Tots Drive in November

The season of giving is upon us, and Miller Auto is helping a great cause again this year. They are having their annual Toys for Tots drive where they aim to fill up the back of a pickup with new toys for kids this Christmas. And in the process, they are helping you save money on your own vehicle's service.

Here is how it works:

Drop off any unopened toy at Miller Auto Plaza valued at over $15

The team at Miller Auto will trade you your toy for a $40 coupon to their service department.

This toy drive has been a huge success in years past, just look at the back of the truck they filled last year:

So many kids in need get awesome stuff for Christmas thanks to the generosity of the community donating, and the team at Miller for putting this on. It's just another great thing that Miller Auto does to help out the community, they are all about family, friendship, and giving back to the area they call home. They're more than just a car dealership, they're a resource to the community.

If you are interested in donating to Toys for Tots at Miller Auto Plaza, bring that new unwrapped toy in anytime during business hours (8:30 am - 8 pm Monday through Saturday). Check out more on Miller Auto Plaza online here.

