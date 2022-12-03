75th Annual Toys for Tots Still Accepting Donations, Applications

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is still time to register to get some help from an annual holiday program.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud and the Valhalla Detachment of the Department of Minnesota Marine Corps League have teamed up once again for the annual Toys for Tots drive.

The registration window for recipients has now been extended to December 9th. Kids who are between 6 months to 14 years old who would otherwise not get a Christmas present this year, and live in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, Waite Park, St. Augusta, St. Joseph, Rice, Kimball, Eden Valley, Watkins, or Royalton are eligible for the program.

Gift collection for the program has already begun. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at various locations around central Minnesota. Toy distribution will start on December 13th.

