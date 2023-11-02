Green Day with Smashing Pumpkins Coming to Target Field 2024
This year has been the year of tours. Pre-pandemic, in 2019, so many bands had announced tours. We all know what happened with that. Now, we are in 2023, and there have been so many tours.
Now, heading into 2024, it seems that the tours are not slowing down at all... and just announced is...
GREEN DAY - THE SAVIORS TOUR with Special Guests Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas. Coming to Target Field August 17, 2024. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 10th at 10am. Pre-sale will happen Thursday, November 9th at 10am, listen for a special code to enter to take advantage of the pre-sale opportunity.
This tour is in support of Green Day's 14th album titled "Saviors" and will drop on January 19th, 2024.
It reunites them with longtime producer Rob Cavallo for the first time in over 10 years, and first single “The American Dream Is Killing Me” feels cut from the same cloth as American Idiot, with punchy power chords, a stadium-sized hook, a string section, and subject matter that Billie Joe Armstrong describes as “a look at the way the traditional American Dream doesn’t work for a lot of people — in fact, it’s hurting a lot of people.” It comes with a video inspired by black-and-white film noir and zombie apocalypse films, directed by Brendan Walter and Ryan Baxley.
Chance to win tickets before you can buy them all next week. Listen for the ticket window to open for your chance to win. Tickets will be available after that time through Ticketmaster.
