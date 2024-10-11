Gredo “Butch” L. Goldenstein, 79, St. Cloud

November 25, 1944 – October 9, 2024

Gredo “Butch” Lee Goldenstein, 79, of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Butch was born on November 25, 1944 in Morris, MN to Mildred and Gredo Goldenstein. He met the love of his life, Cindy Schneider and they married on March 16, 1968 in Wausau, WI. They were blessed with 4 children and raised them in the St. Cloud area. Butch graduated from SCSU and enlisted in the Army National Guard, where he served for 7 years. He worked at Herberger and a local farm supply chain. The highlight of his career was working for “the best boss ever” at T.W. Tan, where he was truly appreciated, retiring in 2011.

Butch enjoyed dirt racing, specifically 4-wheel drive trucks; camping; collecting agates, cutting and polishing them; and he collected Disney books. He was a member of several gem and mineral clubs including clubs in Moose Lake and Brainerd, MN. Notably, Butch loved traveling. The family enjoyed multiple trips to Disney World and Disneyland. Also, for their 25th anniversary, he and Cindy traveled to Germany and France. The highlight of their trip was visiting Disneyland Paris. Most of all, Butch loved being with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Goldenstein; and infant sister, Diane.

Butch is survived by his beloved wife, Cindy of St. Cloud; sons, Gredo A. (Brenda) Goldenstein of St. Cloud, Neil Goldenstein of St. Cloud; daughters, Angela (Justin) Long of Plymouth and Ellen (John) Gregerson of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Luke, Beckett, Lily, and Emmy.