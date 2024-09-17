GREAT Theatre’s 2024-2025 Season Is Just Getting Started

GREAT Theatre&#8217;s 2024-2025 Season Is Just Getting Started

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- GREAT Theatre's "Into the Woods" production wraps up this weekend, but work has already begun on its next two performances. "Winnie the Pooh Kids" is up next on the weekends of October 5th and 13th but the kids have been working on it since June.

(Photo: Abby Faulkner)
The musical is part of the Youth Artist Project and is directed and designed by area youth and has an entire youth ensemble. Executive Director Lacey Schirmers says it is the sixth time GREAT has taken part in the youth program and it is a beneficial experience for kids:

"And even if they don't pursue theater later on the skills they're learning, the leadership, the teamwork, the collaboration, all of that is just really valuable."

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON
After "Winnie the Pooh Kids" it's "Waitress" on the weekends of October 18th and 27th. "Waitress" is based on the movie and Schirmers says it is an honor for them to get to put it on:

"GREAT got a special invitation from Music Theater International, who holds the rights and the royalties for the show, we got a special invitation to apply to perform it so we will be the first community theater in Minnesota to produce and perform Waitress."

Schirmers says "Waitress" does have a mature theme so it is an adults-only show. Other plays coming up in GREAT's 2024-2025 season include the "Wizard of Oz," "All Shook Up," "Steel Magnolias," "Mary Poppins," and "Eurydice."

GREAT Theatre Presents Peter Pan.
(Photo: Joshua Akkerman, WJON)
Uncle Fesler and Wednesday
(Photo: Joshua Akkerman, WJON)
Paul Habstritt, WJON
