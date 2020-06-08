Great River Regional Library Launches Streaming Service

ST. CLOUD -- Great River Regional Library has rolled out digital streaming for library card holders.

The library system, headquartered in St. Cloud, recently launched Hoopla, an app-based digital streaming platform for movies, television shows, music and ebooks.

The service, purchased with donated funds, is a “great asset” to library users, says librarian Amy Schrank.

“The content contained in hoopla is a mix of educational and popular, which is of interest to the broadest spectrum of our patrons,” she said.

GRRL says each item downloaded from the service can be streamed immediately or saved on devices like phones or tablets for later use. Library card holders can check out and download four digital items each month.

Great River Regional Library has been closed since March amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The six-county library system began offering curbside service in mid-May.

Visit Great River Regional Library’s website to learn more.